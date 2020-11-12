Dividends
CHE

Chemed Corp. (CHE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 13, 2020

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

Chemed Corp. (CHE) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.34 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 07, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CHE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.25% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $487.31, the dividend yield is .28%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CHE was $487.31, representing a -7.76% decrease from the 52 week high of $528.29 and a 47.67% increase over the 52 week low of $330.01.

CHE is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as CVS Health Corporation (CVS) and Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA). CHE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $16.49. Zacks Investment Research reports CHE's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 27.06%, compared to an industry average of 11.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CHE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CHE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have CHE as a top-10 holding:

  • First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNMC)
  • iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF)
  • John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (JHSC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SMLF with an increase of 18.08% over the last 100 days. RNMC has the highest percent weighting of CHE at 1.76%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CHE

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Read NASDAQ.com's Bio

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular