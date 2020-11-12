Chemed Corp. (CHE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 13, 2020

Chemed Corp. (CHE) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.34 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 07, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CHE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.25% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $487.31, the dividend yield is .28%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CHE was $487.31, representing a -7.76% decrease from the 52 week high of $528.29 and a 47.67% increase over the 52 week low of $330.01.

CHE is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as CVS Health Corporation (CVS) and Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA). CHE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $16.49. Zacks Investment Research reports CHE's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 27.06%, compared to an industry average of 11.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CHE Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to CHE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CHE as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNMC)

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF)

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (JHSC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SMLF with an increase of 18.08% over the last 100 days. RNMC has the highest percent weighting of CHE at 1.76%.

