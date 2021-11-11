Chemed Corp. (CHE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2021

Chemed Corp. (CHE) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.36 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 06, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CHE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.88% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $498.74, the dividend yield is .29%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CHE was $498.74, representing a -10.94% decrease from the 52 week high of $560 and a 23.76% increase over the 52 week low of $403.

CHE is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) and Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC). CHE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $19.03. Zacks Investment Research reports CHE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 1.22%, compared to an industry average of -1.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the che Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CHE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CHE as a top-10 holding:

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD)

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV)

Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNMC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XMLV with an increase of 5.79% over the last 100 days. JSMD has the highest percent weighting of CHE at 2.14%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.