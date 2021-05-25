Chemed Corp. (CHE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 26, 2021

Chemed Corp. (CHE) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 26, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.34 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CHE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that CHE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $493.79, the dividend yield is .28%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CHE was $493.79, representing a -11.82% decrease from the 52 week high of $560 and a 18.3% increase over the 52 week low of $417.41.

CHE is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) and Fresenius Medical Care Corporation (FMS). CHE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $20.12. Zacks Investment Research reports CHE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -1.85%, compared to an industry average of -3.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CHE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CHE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CHE as a top-10 holding:

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD)

Opus Small Cap Value ETF (OSCV)

Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNMC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RNMC with an increase of 19.83% over the last 100 days. JSMD has the highest percent weighting of CHE at 2.78%.

