Chemed Corp. (CHE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 26, 2021

Chemed Corp. (CHE) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 26, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.34 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CHE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that CHE has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of CHE was $473.27, representing a -15.49% decrease from the 52 week high of $560 and a 43.41% increase over the 52 week low of $330.01.

CHE is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as CVS Health Corporation (CVS) and Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA). CHE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $19.49. Zacks Investment Research reports CHE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -4.09%, compared to an industry average of 7.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CHE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CHE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CHE as a top-10 holding:

Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNMC)

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (JHSC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RNMC with an increase of 42.58% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CHE at 10000%.

