Chemed Corp. (CHE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2020

Chemed Corp. (CHE) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.34 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 04, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CHE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.25% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $509, the dividend yield is .27%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CHE was $509, representing a -1.24% decrease from the 52 week high of $515.38 and a 54.24% increase over the 52 week low of $330.01.

CHE is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as CVS Health Corporation (CVS) and Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA). CHE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $15.91. Zacks Investment Research reports CHE's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 15.7%, compared to an industry average of -4.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CHE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CHE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CHE as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNMC)

iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF (SMLF)

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (JHSC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is JHSC with an increase of 53.51% over the last 100 days. RNMC has the highest percent weighting of CHE at 1.94%.

