Chemed Corp. Bottom Line Climbs In Q4, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Chemed Corp. (CHE) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $90.1 million, or $5.90 per share. This compares with $62.1 million, or $4.13 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $6.25 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.2% to $585.9 million from $546.7 million last year.

Chemed Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $90.1 Mln. vs. $62.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $5.90 vs. $4.13 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $6.25 -Revenue (Q4): $585.9 Mln vs. $546.7 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.