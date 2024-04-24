Chemed Corp. Announces Increase In Q1 Income, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Chemed Corp. (CHE) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $65.0 million, or $4.24 per share. This compares with $54.1 million, or $3.58 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.2% to $589.2 million from $560.2 million last year.

Chemed Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $65.0 Mln. vs. $54.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $4.24 vs. $3.58 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $589.2 Mln vs. $560.2 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.