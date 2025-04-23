Chemed Corp. Bottom Line Advances In Q1

(RTTNews) - Chemed Corp. (CHE) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $71.76 million, or $4.86 per share. This compares with $65.02 million, or $4.24 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Chemed Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $83.07 million or $5.63 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.8% to $646.9 million from $589.2 million last year.

Chemed Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

