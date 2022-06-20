Chemed (CHE) Surges 3.3%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Chemed CHE shares ended the last trading session 3.3% higher at $451.92. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 10% loss over the past four weeks.

Chemed scored a strong price increase driven by its encouraging first-quarter 2022 results. The company reported revenues of $530.5 million which improved 0.6% year over year. Its adjusted earnings per share of $4.79 increased 7.9% year over year, outperforming the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.7%. In May 2022, the company declared a quarterly cash dividend of 36 cents per share on its capital stock, payable on June 15, 2022, instilling investors’ confidence.

This operator of the Roto-Rooter plumbing service and Vitas Healthcare hospices is expected to post quarterly earnings of $4.78 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +3.9%. Revenues are expected to be $537.11 million, up 0.9% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Chemed, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on CHE going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Chemed is part of the Zacks Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry. Hanger HNGR, another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 2.1% higher at $14.52. HNGR has returned -5.9% in the past month.

Hanger's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.30. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +11.1%. Hanger currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

