Chemed (CHE) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Chemed Corp (Symbol: CHE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $470.79, changing hands as low as $469.74 per share. Chemed Corp shares are currently trading down about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CHE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CHE's low point in its 52 week range is $403 per share, with $560 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $470.08.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.