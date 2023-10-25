Chemed (CHE) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Chemed (CHE) reported $564.53 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.2%. EPS of $5.32 for the same period compares to $4.74 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $560.1 million, representing a surprise of +0.79%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.13%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $4.92.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Chemed performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Average daily census (ADC) - Total : 18,859 compared to the 18,684 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 18,859 compared to the 18,684 average estimate based on two analysts. Number of days in relevant time period : 92 Days versus 92 Days estimated by two analysts on average.

: 92 Days versus 92 Days estimated by two analysts on average. Days of care - Total : 1,735,018 versus 1,718,969 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 1,735,018 versus 1,718,969 estimated by two analysts on average. Net Revenue- Medicare cap allowance : -$0.13 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$2.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -79.8%.

: -$0.13 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$2.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -79.8%. Service revenues and sales- Roto-Rooter : $230.80 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $228.68 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.4%.

: $230.80 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $228.68 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.4%. Service revenues and sales- VITAS : $333.73 million compared to the $331.42 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.5% year over year.

: $333.73 million compared to the $331.42 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.5% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA- Roto-Rooter: $66.94 million versus $64.28 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of Chemed have returned -1.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Chemed Corporation (CHE)

