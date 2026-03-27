Chemed (CHE) Price Target Decreased by 20.25% to 451.86

The average one-year price target for Chemed (NYSE:CHE) has been revised to $451.86 / share. This is a decrease of 20.25% from the prior estimate of $566.61 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $404.00 to a high of $525.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.48% from the latest reported closing price of $371.95 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 576 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chemed. This is an decrease of 470 owner(s) or 44.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHE is 0.12%, an increase of 50.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.75% to 13,937K shares. The put/call ratio of CHE is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 522K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 500K shares , representing an increase of 4.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHE by 88.56% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 465K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 547K shares , representing a decrease of 17.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHE by 10.55% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 413K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 469K shares , representing a decrease of 13.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHE by 14.36% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 358K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 367K shares , representing a decrease of 2.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHE by 9.68% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 345K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 385K shares , representing a decrease of 11.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHE by 7.71% over the last quarter.

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