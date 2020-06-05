Chemed (CHE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Chemed (CHE) closed at $456.38, marking a +0.92% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.62%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 3.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.06%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CHE as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, CHE is projected to report earnings of $3.79 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 12.8%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $509.33 million, up 7.55% from the prior-year quarter.

CHE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $16.43 per share and revenue of $2.11 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +17.78% and +8.78%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CHE should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. CHE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, CHE is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 27.52. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 33.48.

Investors should also note that CHE has a PEG ratio of 2.8 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.75 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

