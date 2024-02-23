Chemed (CHE) Declares $0.40 Dividend

Chemed said on February 16, 2024 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share ($1.60 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.40 per share.

Shareholders of record as of February 26, 2024 will receive the payment on March 15, 2024.

At the current share price of $596.71 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.27%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.30%, the lowest has been 0.24%, and the highest has been 0.38%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.03 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 1.14 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.10. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.18%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1024 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chemed. This is an increase of 37 owner(s) or 3.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHE is 0.32%, a decrease of 0.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.35% to 17,196K shares. The put/call ratio of CHE is 0.90, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast

As of January 18, 2024, the average one-year price target for Chemed is 649.06. The forecasts range from a low of 610.04 to a high of $714.00. The average price target represents an increase of 8.77% from its latest reported closing price of 596.71.

The projected annual revenue for Chemed is 2,373MM, an increase of 6.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 22.84.

Other Shareholders

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 543K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 534K shares, representing an increase of 1.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHE by 0.44% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 518K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 521K shares, representing a decrease of 0.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHE by 45.49% over the last quarter.

Durable Capital Partners holds 505K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 483K shares, representing an increase of 4.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHE by 1.69% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 476K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 531K shares, representing a decrease of 11.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHE by 11.56% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 471K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 456K shares, representing an increase of 3.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHE by 2.76% over the last quarter.

Chemed Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Listed on the New York Stock Exchange and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Chemed Corporation operates two wholly owned subsidiaries: VITAS Healthcare and Roto-Rooter. VITAS is the nation's largest provider of end-of-life hospice care and Roto-Rooter is the nation's leading provider of plumbing and drain cleaning services.

