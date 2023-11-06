News & Insights

Chemed Board Authorizes To Buy Back Addl. $300 Mln Of Stock

November 06, 2023 — 10:03 am EST

(RTTNews) - Chemed Corp. (CHE) said that its board has formally authorized an additional $300 million for stock repurchase under its existing share repurchase program.

The company noted that the share repurchases will be funded through a combination of cash generated from operations as well as utilization of its revolving credit facility.

In Monday's regular trading, CHE was trading at $585.08 down $2.16 or 0.37%.

