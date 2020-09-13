ChemChina markets multi-tranche dollar and euro offering

SINGAPORE, Sept 14 (IFR) - China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina) is in the market with a multi-tranche US dollar and euro currency Reg S bond offering.

A US dollar senior five-year tranche is shown at initial guidance of Treasuries plus 235bp area, a 10-year at 275bp area, and a 30-year at 4.15% area.

A US dollar subordinated perpetual non-call three offering is shown at initial guidance of 3.7% area.

A euro four-year senior bond is indicated at mid-swaps plus 205bp area.

The central state-owned chemical company is also open to issuing a US dollar sub perpNC7 note on a reverse enquiry basis.

The senior bonds are expected to be rated Baa2/A– (Moody's/Fitch) and the sub perps have expected ratings of Baa3/BBB (Moody's/Fitch).

CNAC (HK) Finbridge will issue the proposed bonds with a guarantee from ChemChina.

Barclays, BNP Paribas, BOC International, Bank of America, China Citic Bank International, China Securities International, Credit Agricole, Goldman Sachs, Haitong, Natixis and UBS are joint global coordinators and bookrunners for all tranches.

In early 2020, ChemChina and Sinochem agreed to consolidate their agricultural businesses. ChemChina owns crop protection company Syngenta and tyre manufacturer Pirelli.

(Reporting by Daniel Stanton; Editing by David Holland)

