Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Is Making Moderate Use Of Debt

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Chembio Diagnostics Carry?

As you can see below, Chembio Diagnostics had US$18.3m of debt, at March 2021, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$14.4m, its net debt is less, at about US$3.98m.

How Healthy Is Chembio Diagnostics' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqCM:CEMI Debt to Equity History June 11th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Chembio Diagnostics had liabilities of US$9.43m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$24.7m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$14.4m and US$2.41m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$17.4m.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Chembio Diagnostics has a market capitalization of US$65.6m, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Chembio Diagnostics's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

In the last year Chembio Diagnostics wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 4.7%, to US$34m. That rate of growth is a bit slow for our taste, but it takes all types to make a world.

Caveat Emptor

Over the last twelve months Chembio Diagnostics produced an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss. Indeed, it lost a very considerable US$23m at the EBIT level. Considering that alongside the liabilities mentioned above does not give us much confidence that company should be using so much debt. So we think its balance sheet is a little strained, though not beyond repair. Another cause for caution is that is bled US$25m in negative free cash flow over the last twelve months. So suffice it to say we consider the stock very risky. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example Chembio Diagnostics has 4 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

