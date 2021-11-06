Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) investors are sitting on a loss of 69% if they invested five years ago

Statistically speaking, long term investing is a profitable endeavour. But along the way some stocks are going to perform badly. For example the Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) share price dropped 69% over five years. We certainly feel for shareholders who bought near the top. We also note that the stock has performed poorly over the last year, with the share price down 55%. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 29% in the last 90 days.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Chembio Diagnostics isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last half decade, Chembio Diagnostics saw its revenue increase by 13% per year. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. The share price return isn't so respectable with an annual loss of 11% over the period. That suggests the market is disappointed with the current growth rate. A pessimistic market can create opportunities.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqCM:CEMI Earnings and Revenue Growth November 6th 2021

If you are thinking of buying or selling Chembio Diagnostics stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Chembio Diagnostics had a tough year, with a total loss of 55%, against a market gain of about 34%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 11% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 5 warning signs with Chembio Diagnostics (at least 1 which can't be ignored) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Of course Chembio Diagnostics may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of growth stocks.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

