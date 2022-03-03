Chelsea’s sale proceeds may not amount to much

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Sports bankers often say that acquiring a soccer club means buying it twice: once through the asking price and again in the form of continued funding. Chelsea Football Club, whose owner Roman Abramovich has put the club up for sale, is a case in point. Add in the risk of dealing with a Russian oligarch, and it seems likely that the process will attract only lowball bids.

The metals magnate said https://www.chelseafc.com/en/news/2022/03/02/statement-from-roman-abramovich on Wednesday he would sell the west London club that he bought for 140 million pounds in 2003. He also said doing so was in the best interest of the team and its employees, hours after UK opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer pushed Prime Minster Boris Johnson to sanction him personally. The Russian pledged to donate “net proceeds” to victims of the war in Ukraine, without specifying what he meant by the term or who exactly would receive the funds.

One potential sticking point is 1.5 billion pounds of borrowings that Chelsea’s parent company, Fordstam, owes to Abramovich. The statement said he “will not be asking for any loans to be repaid”, which is not necessarily the same as definitely writing off the debt. Possible workarounds include converting it into debt-like preferred equity.

In any case, a mooted price tag of 3 billion pounds, according to Sky News https://news.sky.com/story/abramovich-slaps-3bn-price-tag-on-chelsea-as-russian-sets-bid-deadline-12555595, seems a stretch. That would value Chelsea at 7 times revenue from the last financial year. Stock-market investors value Manchester United at 4 times the sales it generated in the 12 months to June 2021.

All of which points to a potential enterprise value with a relatively small equity component. Meanwhile, Chelsea is in a worse financial position than most. Fordstam posted a loss of almost 170 million pounds last year. Its accountants at KPMG only audited it on a going concern basis because of Abramovich’s commitment to backstop ongoing losses. The club also needs a new stadium. The Athletic has reported that previous plans to build one could have cost about 1 billion pounds.

It’s hardly a great time to do business with a Russian oligarch, either. Buyers may worry about whether they could complete the transaction if Britain hits Abramovich with sanctions. It follows that Chelsea’s sale “net proceeds” may not amount to much.

