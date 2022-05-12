Chelsea’s generous buyer, U.S. inflation pain: podcast

Markets

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Roman Abramovich is selling the soccer team to a group led by LA Dodgers co-owner Todd Boehly for $3 bln. In this Viewsroom podcast, Breakingviews columnists discuss the chunky valuation and the owner’s spending plans. Also, high prices are hitting the rich as well as the poor.

