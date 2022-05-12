Chelsea’s generous buyer, U.S. inflation pain: podcast

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Roman Abramovich is selling the soccer team to a group led by LA Dodgers co-owner Todd Boehly for $3 bln. In this Viewsroom podcast, Breakingviews columnists discuss the chunky valuation and the owner’s spending plans. Also, high prices are hitting the rich as well as the poor.

Listen to the podcast https://traffic.megaphone.fm/THRH7430787307.mp3

(Editing by Oliver Taslic)

