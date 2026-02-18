Is Chegg's $40B Skilling Market Bet a True Turnaround Catalyst?

Chegg, Inc. CHGG is attempting one of the boldest pivots in its history by repositioning itself around the $40 billion global workforce skilling market. After years of traffic pressure in its legacy academic business, management has split operations into two focused units, including Chegg Skilling as the growth engine and Academic Services as a cash-flow generator.



Early signals regarding this strategic pivot are convincing, with Chegg Skilling revenues increasing 11% year over year in the fourth quarter of 2025 to $17.7 million. The company is expanding aggressively into AI, technical fluency, language learning and durable professional skills, targeting enterprise and institutional buyers rather than individual students. New partnerships with DHL, GI Group and Woolf University underscore traction in the B2B channel. At the same time, restructuring efforts have materially lowered operating costs. Chegg expects meaningful free cash flow generation in 2026 despite near-term severance expenses. The balance sheet also remains manageable, ending the quarter with $85 million in cash and investments.



Still, risks remain elevated. Revenues declined 39% year over year in 2025 and 49% in the fourth quarter, reflecting the ongoing pressure in the legacy business. Competition in AI-driven learning continues to intensify.



Thus, Chegg’s $40 billion skilling bet offers a credible path to stabilization and margin recovery. Whether it becomes a durable turnaround catalyst depends on sustained B2B scaling and consistent free cash flow delivery over the next several quarters.

Chegg vs. Other Market Peers

Chegg historically provided academic support services like textbook solutions and tutoring, while competing with renowned market players like Coursera, Inc. COUR and Udemy, Inc. UDMY.



Coursera is a major online learning platform partnering with universities and companies to deliver MOOCs, professional certificates and full degree programs. Its niche is academic credibility and enterprise upskilling, with an expanding focus on verified credentials and AI-powered personalized learning pathways. Conversely, Udemy operates a vast open marketplace where independent instructors offer courses across tech, business, creative and lifestyle skills. Its strength lies in breadth, affordability and on-demand skill acquisition for individuals and small teams, with growing use of AI to recommend courses and enhance learning experiences.



Compared with Coursera and Udemy, Chegg’s transformation is more pronounced, with it repositioning the core business and embedding AI deeper to deliver personalized, skills-based learning rather than purely academic support.

Chegg Stock’s Price Performance & Valuation Trend

Shares of this California-based education technology company have plunged 45.4% in the past three months, significantly underperforming the Zacks Internet - Software industry, the Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the S&P 500 Index.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CHGG stock is currently trading at a discount compared with the industry peers, with a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 0.24, as evidenced by the chart below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Earnings Estimate Trend of CHGG

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 bottom line has widened to a loss per share of 11 cents per share in the past 30 days. The revised figure for 2026 indicates a whopping 466.7% year-over-year decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Chegg currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



