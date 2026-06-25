Chegg Stock Soared 72% in the Past 3 Months: Should You Buy the High?

Chegg, Inc. CHGG has surged 71.8% in the past three months, significantly outperforming the Zacks Internet - Software industry, the Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the S&P 500 Index.



The prospects of this California-based education technology company are advancing because of its Skilling business, which targets the rapidly expanding $40 billion workforce training market across AI, language learning and professional development. Strategic partnerships with organizations like Cornerstone and Woolf are broadening distribution and creating new revenue opportunities.



At the same time, even if the inflationary pressures stay elevated, CHGG’s efforts on aggressive cost reductions, AI-driven efficiencies and strong free cash flow generation are improving its profitability.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Let us decode the factors shaping CHGG stock’s prospects.

Chegg Skilling is Emerging as a High-Growth Engine

Chegg’s long-term growth story is increasingly tied to its Skilling segment, which is benefiting from strong demand for workforce upskilling, AI training, language learning and professional development. In the first quarter of 2026, Chegg Skilling revenues increased 9% year over year despite ongoing investments in the business, and management expects double-digit growth for the full year with acceleration in the second half. The company is targeting a large and expanding $40 billion global skilling market and is positioning itself around high-demand areas such as AI, technical fluency, language learning and durable workplace skills.



Its AI-powered learning platform personalizes training, tracks learner performance in real time and delivers targeted interventions that improve outcomes. With strong learner engagement metrics and increasing adoption by enterprises, Chegg Skilling has the potential to offset declines in the legacy academic business and become the company’s primary growth driver over the coming years.

Strategic Partnerships Expand Distribution & Market Reach

Chegg is strengthening its growth prospects through partnerships that broaden distribution channels and enhance the value of its offerings. A notable example is its recently signed agreement with Cornerstone, a leading learning and talent management platform, which is expected to provide a meaningful enterprise distribution channel and connect Chegg Skills with a much larger customer base. The company is also expanding into accredited education through its partnership with Woolf, enabling the launch of its first AI-focused master’s degree program that combines practical learning with recognized credentials. These initiatives complement CHGG’s growing network of enterprise and institutional partners across industries such as manufacturing, technology, consulting and professional services.



By leveraging partners rather than relying solely on direct customer acquisition, Chegg can scale more efficiently, improve market penetration and diversify revenue sources. The expanding partner ecosystem should support sustained enrollment growth and strengthen the company’s competitive position in the workforce education market.

Margin Expansion & Financial Discipline Drive Profitability

Chegg’s financial profile is improving significantly as management executes an aggressive efficiency strategy centered on AI and cost optimization. During the first quarter of 2026, adjusted operating expenses declined 55% year over year, reflecting substantial reductions in operating costs and organizational restructuring efforts. The company generated adjusted EBITDA of $15.5 million, representing a healthy 24% margin, while achieving positive net income for the first time in two years. Capital expenditures also fell 88% year over year, highlighting improved spending discipline and a more asset-light operating model.



Importantly, management has restructured the business to focus on higher-margin skilling opportunities while using AI to improve productivity and automate processes. Despite ongoing challenges in the academic services segment, strong retention rates and cash generation from that business continue to support investment in growth initiatives. These efforts position Chegg to deliver stronger profitability, higher cash flow and greater operating leverage as its skilling business scales.

Shareholder-Friendly Capital Allocation Approach

Chegg’s capital allocation strategy reflects a strong commitment to enhancing shareholder value while maintaining financial flexibility. The company generated positive free cash flow in the first quarter despite absorbing restructuring-related severance payments, demonstrating the resilience of its cash-generating capabilities. Management has prioritized strengthening the balance sheet and expects to fully repay its remaining convertible debt by September 2026, placing the company on a path toward a debt-free position.



As of the first quarter of 2026, Chegg held $67.9 million in cash and investments and maintained a positive net cash position, providing ample liquidity to pursue strategic initiatives. Beyond debt reduction, management continues to evaluate opportunities to deploy capital through its existing securities repurchase authorization when appropriate. By balancing growth investments, debt repayment and potential share repurchases, CHGG is creating a disciplined framework for long-term value creation. A stronger balance sheet and improved cash generation should provide investors with greater confidence in the company’s ability to navigate industry changes while rewarding shareholders

Chegg’s AI Advantage: More Than Just Study Support

Chegg operates in a highly competitive education technology landscape alongside Stride, Inc. LRN, Duolingo, Inc. DUOL and Coursera, Inc. COUR.



All four companies are embracing artificial intelligence, but their focus areas differ. Duolingo uses AI extensively to enhance language-learning experiences and conversational practice, while Coursera integrates AI into course discovery, content creation and workforce-training solutions. Stride leverages AI to support K-12 education and career readiness programs. Chegg, meanwhile, applies AI across academic tutoring, personalized study support, language learning through Busuu and workforce-skilling programs, giving it exposure to both student and professional-learning markets.



From a market-trend perspective, growing demand for AI literacy, upskilling and career-focused education benefits all four companies. However, Chegg's competitive advantage lies in its hybrid model that combines academic support services with workforce skilling.



Unlike Duolingo's language-centric approach, Coursera's credential-focused ecosystem or Stride's K-12 concentration, Chegg leverages its established student user base, proprietary educational content, AI-powered learning tools and expanding enterprise partnerships to serve learners throughout their educational and professional journeys. This dual-market exposure provides a differentiated growth opportunity as the company transitions beyond traditional study-help services.

Earnings Estimate Trend of CHGG

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CHGG’s 2026 and 2027 bottom line has narrowed to a loss per share of 16 cents each, respectively, in the past 60 days. The revised figures for 2026 indicate a whopping 633.3% year-over-year decline, while those of 2027 indicate flat growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Chegg Stock Trades at a Discount

Chegg stock is currently trading at a discount relative to industry peers, with a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 0.62, as shown in the chart below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Can CHGG Stock Maintain Its Growth Streak?

After soaring in the past three months, investors may wonder whether Chegg still has room to run. While risks remain, particularly from generative AI competition and the continued decline of its legacy academic-services business, the company appears to be building a more durable long-term growth story.



Chegg’s Skilling segment is emerging as its primary growth engine, supported by strong demand for AI training, language learning and workforce development. Management expects double-digit growth in the business this year, aided by strategic partnerships with Cornerstone and Woolf that expand distribution and create new revenue streams. At the same time, aggressive cost-cutting initiatives and AI-driven efficiencies are delivering meaningful margin expansion, stronger cash flow and improved profitability.



Although earnings estimates remain weak and execution risks persist, Chegg’s discounted valuation, improving financial profile and expanding skilling opportunities provide a favorable risk-reward setup.



With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), CHGG stock appears well-positioned to sustain its momentum, making the stock worth considering for investors seeking exposure to the evolving AI-powered education and workforce-skilling market. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Chegg, Inc. (CHGG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Stride, Inc. (LRN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Coursera, Inc. (COUR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.