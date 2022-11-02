Markets
Chegg Spikes 27% On Higher Q3 Profit

November 02, 2022 — 10:43 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Chegg, Inc. (CHGG) shares are surging more than 27 percent on Wednesday morning trade after the company reported a significant growth in profit for the third quarter, compared to the prior year.

The company reported earnings of $251.56 million or $1.23 per share, compared to $6.65 million or $0.05 per share in the previous year.

Looking ahead to the full year 2022, total revenues are expected to be in the range of $762-$765 million.

Currently, shares are at $26.83, up 27.11 percent from the previous close of $21.11 on a volume of 4,076,512.

