Chegg Rises 6% In Morning Trade

(RTTNews) - Shares of education technology company Chegg, Inc. (CHGG) are rising more than 6% Thursday morning in spite of any news that could propel the stock up.

Chegg is expected to report its first-quarter results on May 1.

On average, 13 analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.26 per share on revenue of $185.18 million for the quarter.

CHGG is at $17.91 currently. It has traded in the range of $15.25-$32.94 in the last 1 year.

