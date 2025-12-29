Chegg Repurchases Portion Of Convertible Notes Due 2026

Markets
(RTTNews) - Chegg, Inc. (CHGG), Monday announced that it has made deals to buy back about $8.9 million worth of its 0 percent Convertible Senior Notes due in 2026, spending around $8.3 million in cash for this.

These transactions fall under the company's previously disclosed securities repurchase program and are expected to wrap up by December 30, 2025.

Once this is all finalized, there will be approximately $53.9 million still outstanding in principal from these notes, and about $141.8 million left under Chegg's repurchase authorization.

CHGG is currently trading at $0.95 down $0.03 or 3.72 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

