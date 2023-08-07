Chegg rallies as strong quarter eases fears about ChatGPT impact

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Chegg CHGG.N rallied 25% in extended trading on Monday after better-than-expected quarterly sales and an in-line forecast for the current quarter eased worries about the impact of ChatGPT on the educational services company's business.

The company reported second-quarter sales of $182.9 million, compared with analysts' average estimate of $176.51 million, according to Refinitiv data.

It expects revenue to be in the range of $151 million to $153 million for the third quarter, compared with analysts' estimates of $152.37 million.

(Reporting by Pratik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

