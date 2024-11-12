Chegg options imply 28.2% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Chegg (CHGG) is 12.2x normal with calls leading puts 17:2. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 28.2%, or 50c, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 16.1%.
