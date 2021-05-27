Chegg, Inc.'s (NYSE:CHGG) Has Found A Path To Profitability

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Chegg, Inc.'s (NYSE:CHGG) future prospects. Chegg, Inc. operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. With the latest financial year loss of US$6.2m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$66m, the US$11b market-cap company amplified its loss by moving further away from its breakeven target. As path to profitability is the topic on Chegg's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to the 17 industry analysts covering Chegg, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2020, before generating positive profits of US$17m in 2021. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 12 months from now or less. At what rate will the company have to grow in order to realise the consensus estimates forecasting breakeven in under 12 months? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 70%, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

NYSE:CHGG Earnings Per Share Growth May 27th 2021

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Chegg given that this is a high-level summary, though, keep in mind that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Chegg currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135%. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

There are key fundamentals of Chegg which are not covered in this article, but we must stress again that this is merely a basic overview. For a more comprehensive look at Chegg, take a look at Chegg's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of important aspects you should further examine:

