Chegg Inc. Reveals Drop In Q4 Income, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Chegg Inc. (CHGG) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $1.9 million, or $0.01 per share. This compares with $24.3 million, or $0.15 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.1% to $205.2 million from $207.5 million last year.

Chegg Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $1.9 Mln. vs. $24.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.01 vs. $0.15 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.38 -Revenue (Q4): $205.2 Mln vs. $207.5 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $184-$186 mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.