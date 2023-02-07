Chegg Falls On Reduced Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Chegg, Inc. (CHGG) shares are declining more than 19 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the company reported a sharp fall in fourth-quarter profit from the prior year.

The quarterly earnings were $1.858 million compared to $24.31 million last year. On a per-share basis, earnings were $0.01 compared to $0.15 last year. Wall Street analysts were looking for $0.38 per share.

For the student-first connected learning platform, fourth quarter revenues declined one percent from the same quarter last year to $205.2 million.

