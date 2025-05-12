CHEGG Earnings Results: $CHGG Reports Quarterly Earnings

CHEGG ($CHGG) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported earnings of -$0.06 per share, missing estimates of $0.00 by $0.06. The company also reported revenue of $121,390,000, beating estimates of $116,899,476 by $4,490,524.
CHEGG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 90 institutional investors add shares of CHEGG stock to their portfolio, and 103 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SYLEBRA CAPITAL LLC removed 2,175,856 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,503,128
- VOSS CAPITAL, LP added 1,785,003 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,873,854
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 1,537,171 shares (-15.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $982,559
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 1,302,151 shares (-37.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,096,463
- KNIGHTSBRIDGE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,276,420 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,055,036
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP removed 1,212,854 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,952,694
- MITSUBISHI UFJ TRUST & BANKING CORP removed 1,194,997 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $763,842
CHEGG Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CHGG in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 01/14/2025
- Piper Sandler issued a "Underweight" rating on 11/14/2024
