CHEGG Earnings Results: $CHGG Reports Quarterly Earnings

CHEGG ($CHGG) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported earnings of -$0.06 per share, missing estimates of $0.00 by $0.06. The company also reported revenue of $121,390,000, beating estimates of $116,899,476 by $4,490,524.

CHEGG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 90 institutional investors add shares of CHEGG stock to their portfolio, and 103 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CHEGG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CHGG in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 01/14/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Underweight" rating on 11/14/2024

