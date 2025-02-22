CHEGG Earnings Preview: Recent $CHGG Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

CHEGG ($CHGG) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $144,888,735 and earnings of $0.18 per share.
CHEGG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 93 institutional investors add shares of CHEGG stock to their portfolio, and 130 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SYLEBRA CAPITAL LLC removed 2,175,856 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,503,128
- VOSS CAPITAL, LP added 1,785,003 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,873,854
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 1,302,151 shares (-37.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,096,463
- KNIGHTSBRIDGE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,276,420 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,055,036
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP removed 1,212,854 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,952,694
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 1,072,960 shares (-21.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,727,465
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 1,042,136 shares (+247.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,677,838
