Chegg (CHGG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Chegg (CHGG) closed at $87.02 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.79% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.47%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.4%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.33%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the provider of online textbook rental services had gained 26.88% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.61% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.42% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CHGG as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 26, 2020. In that report, analysts expect CHGG to post earnings of $0.12 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 33.33%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $143.90 million, up 52.84% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.27 per share and revenue of $612.94 million, which would represent changes of +39.56% and +49.16%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CHGG. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. CHGG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, CHGG is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 68.05. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 87.57.

It is also worth noting that CHGG currently has a PEG ratio of 2.27. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 7.03 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

