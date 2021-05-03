Chegg Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for CHGG

In trading on Monday, shares of Chegg Inc (Symbol: CHGG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $84.07, changing hands as low as $83.02 per share. Chegg Inc shares are currently trading down about 7.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CHGG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CHGG's low point in its 52 week range is $41.24 per share, with $115.21 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $83.21.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.