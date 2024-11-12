News & Insights

Chegg board approved $300M increase to repurchase program

November 12, 2024 — 04:13 pm EST

Chegg (CHGG) said: “In November 2024, our Board of Directors approved a $300.0 million increase to our existing securities repurchase program authorizing the repurchase of our common stock and/or convertible notes, through open market purchases, block trades, and/or privately negotiated transactions or pursuant to Rule 10b5-1 plans, in compliance with applicable securities laws and other legal requirements. The timing, volume, and nature of the repurchases will be determined by management based on the capital needs of the business, market conditions, applicable legal requirements, and other factors. After the November 2024 increase, we have $303.7 million remaining under the securities repurchase program, which has no expiration date and will continue until otherwise suspended, terminated or modified at any time for any reason by our board of directors.”

