Chegg Adds 13% On Share Buyback News

(RTTNews) - Shares of Chegg, Inc. (CHGG) are climbing more than 13% Wednesday morning after the education technology company announced an accelerated share repurchase agreement (ASR) with Morgan Stanley Bank, National Association, to buy back $150 million of its shares.

Under the ASR, Chegg will make an initial payment of $150 million to Morgan Stanley and will receive about 13.5 million shares initially by November 15.

The final settlement of the ASR is expected by the second quarter of 2024.

"This accelerated share repurchase demonstrates our ability to generate strong free cash flow and our continued commitment to enhancing shareholder value," said Dan Rosensweig, CEO & President of Chegg.

CHGG is at $10.08 currently. It has traded in the range of $7.32 - $30.05 in the last 52 weeks.

