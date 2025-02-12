The Chefs’ Warehouse Reports Strong Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results with Record Net Sales

The Chefs' Warehouse reports 8.7% Q4 sales growth, achieving $1.03 billion, and net income of $23.9 million.

Quiver AI Summary

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. reported solid financial results for its fourth quarter ended December 27, 2024, achieving net sales of $1,033.6 million, a rise of 8.7% from the previous year. The company noted a GAAP net income of $23.9 million, up from $16.0 million in Q4 2023, translating to $0.55 per diluted share compared to $0.38. Additionally, adjusted EBITDA increased to $68.2 million. The quarter marked a record over $1 billion in revenue for the Chefs’ Warehouse, driven by strong demand in upscale dining, new customer acquisitions, and increased product placements. Despite rising selling, general, and administrative expenses, the company effectively managed its growth. For fiscal year 2025, Chefs’ Warehouse projected net sales between $3.94 billion and $4.04 billion, alongside anticipated gross profit levels of $951 million to $976 million.

Potential Positives

Net sales increased by 8.7%, reaching a record $1,033.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, marking the first billion-plus revenue quarter in the company’s history.

GAAP net income increased significantly to $23.9 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, compared to $16.0 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, in the same quarter of the previous year.

Adjusted EBITDA rose to $68.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, up from $59.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, reflecting robust operational performance.

The company has provided optimistic financial guidance for fiscal 2025, projecting net sales between $3.94 billion to $4.04 billion, indicating continued growth expectations.

Potential Negatives

Increased selling, general and administrative expenses by approximately 8.9% to $206.8 million, suggesting rising operational costs that could impact future profitability.

Dependence on non-GAAP financial measures, which may lack comparability with other companies' metrics, raising concerns about transparency and clarity of financial performance.

Guidance for fiscal 2025 indicates slight growth expectations compared to previous results, suggesting potential challenges ahead in maintaining momentum.

FAQ

What were Chefs' Warehouse's net sales for Q4 2024?

Chefs' Warehouse reported net sales of $1,033.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2024.

How much did the company's net income increase in Q4 2024?

The net income increased to $23.9 million, up from $16.0 million in Q4 2023.

What growth did Chefs' Warehouse experience in adjusted EBITDA?

Adjusted EBITDA rose to $68.2 million in Q4 2024, up from $59.0 million in the previous year.

What is the projected revenue range for Chefs' Warehouse in 2025?

The company projects net sales to be between $3.94 billion and $4.04 billion for fiscal 2025.

When will Chefs' Warehouse discuss its financial results in a conference call?

The conference call to discuss the fourth quarter financial results will be held today at 8:30 a.m. EST.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CHEF Insider Trading Activity

$CHEF insiders have traded $CHEF stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CHEF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTOPHER PAPPAS (President and CEO) sold 200,000 shares for an estimated $9,770,000

ALEXANDROS ALDOUS (General Counsel) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $225,000

JAMES LEDDY (Chief Financial Officer) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $195,400

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CHEF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 89 institutional investors add shares of $CHEF stock to their portfolio, and 90 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



RIDGEFIELD, Conn., Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHEF) (the “Company” or “Chefs’”), a premier distributor of specialty food products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter ended December 27, 2024.







Financial highlights for the





fourth





quarter of





2024





:









Net sales increased 8.7% to $1,033.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 from $950.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.



Net sales increased 8.7% to $1,033.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 from $950.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.



GAAP net income was $23.9 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $16.0 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2023.



GAAP net income was $23.9 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $16.0 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2023.



Adjusted net income per share



1



was $0.55 for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $0.47 for the fourth quarter of 2023.



Adjusted net income per share was $0.55 for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $0.47 for the fourth quarter of 2023.



Adjusted EBITDA



1



was $68.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $59.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.







“Business activity and demand remained consistently strong through the fourth quarter amidst a healthy environment for our core upscale-casual to higher-end dining customer base. Our teams, across domestic and international markets, provided excellent product and service amidst a busy holiday season and delivered the first one billion plus revenue quarter in Chefs’ Warehouse history,” said Christopher Pappas, Chairman and Chief Executive of the Company. “During the quarter, we continued to grow market share, closing the year with strong year-over-year growth in unique item placements and new customer acquisition. I would like to thank the entire Chefs’ Warehouse team for their dedication and commitment in delivering a strong 2024 for our team members, our customers and supplier partners, and our shareholders.”







Fourth





Quarter Fiscal





2024





Results







Net sales for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased 8.7% to $1,033.6 million from $950.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Organic case count increased approximately 6.1% in the Company’s specialty category for the fourth quarter of 2024 with unique customers and placements increases at 4.5% and 12.3% respectively, compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. Organic pounds sold in the Company’s center-of-the-plate category increased approximately 3.6% for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the prior year quarter.





Gross profit increased 9.8% to $251.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 from $228.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase in gross profit dollars was primarily as a result of increased sales and price inflation. Gross profit margins increased approximately 23 basis points to 24.3%.





Selling, general and administrative expenses increased by approximately 8.9% to $206.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 from $190.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to higher depreciation and amortization driven by facility investments, and higher costs associated with compensation and benefits, facilities and distribution to support sales growth. As a percentage of net sales, selling, general and administrative expenses were 20.0% in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 20.0% in the fourth quarter of 2023.





Other operating (income) expenses, net was income of $2.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to expense of $0.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 primarily due to non-cash credits of $2.6 million recorded during the fourth quarter of 2024 for changes in the fair value of our contingent liabilities compared to non-cash charges of $0.2 million recorded during the fourth quarter of 2023.





Operating income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $46.5 million compared to $38.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase in operating income was driven primarily by higher gross profit, partially offset by higher selling, general and administrative expense, as discussed above. As a percentage of net sales, operating income was 4.5% in the fourth quarter of 2024 as compared to 4.0% in the fourth quarter of 2023.





Net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $23.9 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, compared to $16.0 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023.





Adjusted EBITDA



1



was $68.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $59.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. For the fourth quarter of 2024, adjusted net income



1



was $23.9 million, or $0.55 per diluted share compared to adjusted net income of $20.2 million, or $0.47 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2023.









1



EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share are non-GAAP measures. Please see the schedules accompanying this earnings release for a reconciliation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share to these measures’ most directly comparable GAAP measure.









2025 Guidance







We are providing fiscal 2025 full year financial guidance as follows:







Net sales in the range of $3.94 billion to $4.04 billion,



Net sales in the range of $3.94 billion to $4.04 billion,



Gross profit to be between $951 million and $976 million and



Gross profit to be between $951 million and $976 million and



Adjusted EBITDA to be between $233 million and $246 million.













Fourth





Quarter





2024





Earnings Conference Call







The Company will host a conference call to discuss fourth quarter 2024 financial results today at 8:30 a.m. EST. Hosting the call will be Chris Pappas, chairman and chief executive officer, and Jim Leddy, chief financial officer. The conference call will be webcast live from the Company’s investor relations website at



http://investors.chefswarehouse.com



. An online archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website.







Non-GAAP Financial Measures







We present EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share, as well as forecasted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA ranges, which are not measurements determined in accordance with the U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), because we believe these measures provide additional metrics to evaluate our operations and our forecasted results and which we believe, when considered with both our GAAP results and the reconciliation to net income and net income available to common shareholders provide a more complete understanding of our business than could be obtained absent this disclosure. We use EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share together with financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, such as revenue and cash flows from operations, to assess our historical and prospective operating performance and to enhance our understanding of our core operating performance. The use of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share as performance measures permits a comparative assessment of our operating performance relative to our GAAP performance while isolating the effects of some items that vary from period to period without any correlation to core operating performance or that vary widely among similar companies.





Other companies may calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently, and therefore our measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should only be used as supplemental measures of our operating performance.





Please see the schedules accompanying this earnings release for a reconciliation of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share to these measures’ most directly comparable GAAP measure.







Forward-Looking Statements







Statements in this press release regarding the Company’s business that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” that involve risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and management estimates; actual results may differ materially. The risks and uncertainties which could impact these statements include, but are not limited to the following: our success depends to a significant extent upon general economic conditions, including disposable income levels and changes in consumer discretionary spending; the relatively low margins of our business, which are sensitive to inflationary and deflationary pressures and intense competition; the effects of rising costs, decreases in supply or the interruption of commodities, ingredients, packaging, other raw materials, distribution and labor; fuel prices and their impact on distribution, packaging and energy costs; our ability to grow our operations whether through expansion of our operations in existing markets or penetration of new markets, and our effective management of that growth; our continued ability to promote and protect our brand successfully, to anticipate and respond to new and existing customer demands, and to develop new products and markets to compete effectively; our ability and the ability of our supply chain partners to continue to operate distribution centers and other work locations without material disruption, and to procure ingredients, packaging and other raw materials when needed despite disruptions in the supply chain or labor shortages; economic and other developments, or events, including adverse weather conditions, in the jurisdictions in which we operate; risks associated with the expansion of our business; our possible inability to identify new acquisitions or to integrate recent or future acquisitions, or our failure to realize anticipated revenue enhancements, cost savings or other synergies from recent or future acquisitions; other factors that affect the food industry generally, including: recalls if products become adulterated or misbranded, liability if product consumption causes injury, ingredient disclosure and labeling laws and regulations and the possibility that customers could lose confidence in the safety and quality of certain food products; new information or attitudes regarding diet and health or adverse opinions about the health effects of the products we distribute; our ability to maintain independent certifications associated with our products; changes in disposable income levels and consumer purchasing habits; competitors’ pricing practices and promotional spending levels; fluctuations in the level of our customers’ inventories, credit, payment of accounts and other related business risks; and the risks associated with third-party suppliers, including the risk that any failure by one or more of our third-party suppliers to comply with food safety or other laws and regulations may disrupt our supply of raw materials or certain products or injure our reputation; our ability to recruit and retain senior management and a highly skilled and diverse workforce; the influence of significant corporate decisions due to the concentration of ownership among existing officers, directors and their affiliates; unanticipated expenses, including, without limitation, litigation or legal settlement expenses and impairment charges; changing rules, public disclosure regulations and stakeholder expectations on ESG-related matters; climate change, or the legal, regulatory or market measures being implemented to address climate change; the cost and adequacy of our insurance policies; the impact and effects of public health crises, pandemics and epidemics and the adverse impact thereof on our business, financial condition, and results of operations; interruption of operations due to information technology system failures, cybersecurity incidents, or other disruptions to use of technology and networks; the possibility that information technology investments may not produce anticipated results; significant governmental regulation and any potential failure to comply with such regulations; federal, state, provincial and local tax rules in the United States and the foreign countries in which we operate, including tax reform and legislation; risks relating to our substantial indebtedness; our ability to raise additional capital and/or obtain debt or other financing, on commercially reasonable terms or at all; our ability to meet future cash requirements, including the ability to access financial markets effectively and maintain sufficient liquidity; the effects of currency movements in the jurisdictions in which we operate as compared to the U.S. dollar; changes in the method of determining Secured Overnight Financing Rate (“SOFR”), or the replacement of SOFR with an alternative rate; and the effects of international trade disputes, tariffs, quotas and other import or export restrictions on our international procurement, sales and operations. Any forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and, as such, speak only as of the date made. A more detailed description of these and other risk factors is contained in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 27, 2024 and other reports filed by the Company with the SEC since that date. The Company is not undertaking to update any information until required by applicable laws. Any projections of future results of operations are based on a number of assumptions, many of which are outside the Company’s control and should not be construed in any manner as a guarantee that such results will in fact occur. These projections are subject to change and could differ materially from final reported results. The Company may from time to time update these publicly announced projections, but it is not obligated to do so.







About The Chefs’ Warehouse







The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (



http://www.chefswarehouse.com



) is a premier distributor of specialty food products in the United States, the Middle East and Canada focused on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and/or operate some of the nation’s leading menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolateries, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. carries and distributes more than 88,000 products to more than 50,000 customer locations throughout the United States, the Middle East and Canada.







Contact:







Investor Relations





Jim Leddy, CFO, (718) 684-8415



















THE CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE, INC.







CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS









(unaudited; in thousands except share amounts and per share data)































Thirteen Weeks Ended













Fifty-Two Weeks Ended

















December 27, 2024













December 29, 2023













December 27, 2024













December 29, 2023











Net sales





$





1,033,568













$





950,473









$





3,794,212









$





3,433,763









Cost of sales









782,607

















721,849













2,880,065













2,619,289









Gross profit









250,961

















228,624













914,147













814,474













































Selling, general and administrative expenses









206,803

















189,965













784,852













704,758









Other operating (income) expenses, net









(2,297





)













504













1,088













8,773









Operating income









46,455

















38,155













128,207













100,943













































Interest expense









11,998

















12,083













48,675













45,474









Income before income taxes









34,457

















26,072













79,532













55,469













































Provision for income tax expense









10,531

















10,072













24,053













20,879













































Net income





$





23,926













$





16,000









$





55,479









$





34,590

















































































Net income per share:





































Basic





$





0.63













$





0.42









$





1.46









$





0.92









Diluted





$





0.55













$





0.38









$





1.32









$





0.88













































Numerator:





































Net income





$





23,926













$





16,000









$





55,479









$





34,590









Add effect of dilutive securities:





































Interest on convertible notes, net of tax









1,284

















1,350













5,234













5,399









Net income available to common shareholders





$





25,210













$





17,350









$





60,713









$





39,989









Denominator:





































Weighted average basic common shares outstanding









38,048,739

















37,701,134













37,914,060













37,633,672









Dilutive effect of unvested common shares, stock options and warrants









909,257

















719,806













745,064













612,731









Dilutive effect of convertible notes









7,136,289

















7,392,817













7,323,941













7,392,817









Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding









46,094,285

















45,813,757













45,983,065













45,639,220















































































THE CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE, INC.







CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









AS OF





DECEMBER 27, 2024





AND





DECEMBER 29, 2023









(unaudited; in thousands)































December 27, 2024













December 29, 2023











Cash and cash equivalents





$





114,655













$





49,878













Accounts receivable, net









366,311

















334,015













Inventories









316,014

















284,528













Prepaid expenses and other current assets









71,063

















62,522













Total current assets









868,043

















730,943

































Property and equipment, net









275,781

















234,793













Operating lease right-of-use assets









191,423

















192,307













Goodwill









356,298

















356,021













Intangible assets, net









160,383

















184,863













Other assets









6,763

















6,379













Total assets





$





1,858,691













$





1,705,306

































Accounts payable





$





266,775













$





200,547













Accrued liabilities









68,538

















70,728













Short-term operating lease liabilities









21,965

















24,246













Accrued compensation









50,078

















37,071













Current portion of long-term debt









18,040

















53,185













Total current liabilities









425,396

















385,777

































Long-term debt, net of current portion









688,744

















664,802













Operating lease liabilities









187,079

















184,034













Deferred taxes, net









15,891

















14,418













Other liabilities









3,935

















1,603













Total liabilities









1,321,045

















1,250,634

































Common stock









402

















396













Additional paid in capital









399,111

















356,157













Accumulated other comprehensive loss









(3,807





)













(1,832





)









Retained earnings









141,940

















99,951













Stockholders’ equity









537,646

















454,672

































Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity





$





1,858,691













$





1,705,306











































































THE CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE, INC.









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS









(unaudited; in thousands)

























Fifty-Two Weeks Ended

















December 27, 2024













December 29, 2023













Cash flows from operating activities:























Net income





$





55,479













$





34,590

































Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





















Depreciation and amortization









40,562

















32,887













Amortization of intangible assets









24,372

















22,719













Provision for allowance for credit losses









11,982

















8,078













Deferred income tax provision









1,464

















8,114













Loss on debt extinguishment









685

















—













Stock compensation









17,778

















20,042













Change in fair value of contingent earn-out liabilities









(3,266





)













3,081













Intangible asset impairment









—

















1,838













Non-cash interest and other operating activities









5,459

















5,456













Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:





















Accounts receivable









(44,812





)













(48,813





)









Inventories









(32,205





)













(28,759





)









Prepaid expenses and other current assets









(6,036





)













(7,234





)









Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and accrued compensation









87,312

















19,598













Other assets and liabilities









(5,713





)













(9,958





)











Net cash provided by operating activities











153,061

















61,639



































Cash flows from investing activities:























Capital expenditures









(49,506





)













(57,427





)









Cash paid for acquisitions









(315





)













(121,884





)











Net cash used in investing activities











(49,821





)













(179,311





)































Cash flows from financing activities:























Payment of debt and other financing obligations









(22,995





)













(29,000





)









Payment of finance leases









(7,057





)













(4,327





)









Common stock repurchases









(17,393





)













—













Payment of deferred financing fees









—

















(1,739





)









Proceeds from exercise of stock options









175

















55













Surrender of shares to pay withholding taxes









(7,412





)













(2,134





)









Cash paid for contingent earn-out liabilities









(3,800





)













(11,625





)









Borrowings under asset-based loan and revolving credit facilities









46,430

















60,000













Payments under asset-based loan and revolving credit facilities









(26,430





)













(2,220





)











Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities











(38,482





)













9,010

































Effect of foreign currency translation on cash and cash equivalents









19

















(260





)































Net change in cash and cash equivalents











64,777

















(108,922





)









Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period









49,878

















158,800















Cash and cash equivalents at end of period







$





114,655













$





49,878































































THE CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE, INC.









RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA









(unaudited; in thousands)

























Thirteen Weeks Ended













Fifty-Two Weeks Ended

















December 27, 2024













December 29, 2023













December 27, 2024













December 29, 2023











Net income





$





23,926













$





16,000









$





55,479









$





34,590









Interest expense









11,998

















12,083













48,675













45,474









Depreciation and amortization









11,201

















8,720













40,562













32,887









Amortization of intangible assets









6,156

















5,795













24,372













22,719









Provision for income tax expense









10,531

















10,072













24,053













20,879









EBITDA (1)









63,812

















52,670













193,141













156,549













































Adjustments:





































Stock compensation (2)









4,601

















4,187













17,778













20,042









Other operating (income) expenses, net (3)









(2,297





)













504













1,088













8,773









Duplicate rent (4)









862

















1,622













4,157













7,641









Moving expenses (5)









1,232

















35













2,843













231













































Adjusted EBITDA (1)





$





68,210













$





59,018









$





219,007









$





193,236











See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of the press release.





Represents non-cash stock compensation expense associated with awards of restricted shares of our common stock and stock options to our key employees and our independent directors.





Represents non-cash changes in the fair value of contingent earn-out liabilities related to our acquisitions, non-cash charges related to asset disposals, asset impairments, including intangible asset impairment charges, certain third-party deal costs incurred in connection with our acquisitions or financing arrangements and certain other costs.





Represents rent and occupancy costs expected to be incurred in connection with our facility consolidations while we are unable to use those facilities.





Represents moving expenses for the consolidation and expansion of several of our distribution facilities.





















THE CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE, INC.









RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND









ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER SHARE









(unaudited; in thousands except share amounts and per share data)





















Thirteen Weeks Ended













Fifty-Two Weeks Ended

















December 27, 2024













December 29, 2023













December 27, 2024













December 29, 2023











Net income





$





23,926













$





16,000









$





55,479













$





34,590









Adjustments to reconcile net income to adjusted net income (1):





































Other operating (income) expenses, net (2)









(2,297





)













504













1,088

















8,773









Duplicate rent (3)









862

















1,622













4,157

















7,641









Moving expenses (4)









1,232

















35













2,843

















231









Debt modification and extinguishment expenses (5)









173

















—













1,460

















1,146









Tax effect of adjustments (6)









9

















2,025













(2,864





)













—













































Total adjustments









(21





)













4,186













6,684

















17,791













































Adjusted net income (1)





$





23,905













$





20,186









$





62,163













$





52,381













































Diluted adjusted net income per common share (1)





$





0.55













$





0.47









$





1.47













$





1.27













































Numerator:





































Adjusted net income (1)





$





23,905













$





20,186









$





62,163













$





52,381









Add effect of dilutive securities:





































Interest on convertible notes, net of tax









1,284

















1,350













5,234

















5,399









Adjusted net income available to common shareholders





$





25,189













$





21,536









$





67,397













$





57,780









Denominator:





































Weighted average basic common shares outstanding









38,048,739

















37,701,134













37,914,060

















37,633,672









Dilutive effect of unvested common shares, stock options and warrants









909,257

















719,806













745,064

















612,731









Dilutive effect of convertible notes









7,136,289

















7,392,817













7,323,941

















7,392,817









Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding









46,094,285

















45,813,757













45,983,065

















45,639,220







































































See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of the press release.













Represents non-cash changes in the fair value of contingent earn-out liabilities related to our acquisitions, non-cash charges related to asset disposals, asset impairments, including intangible asset impairment charges, certain third-party deal costs incurred in connection with our acquisitions or financing arrangements and certain other costs.













Represents rent and occupancy costs expected to be incurred in connection with our facility consolidations while we are unable to use those facilities.













Represents moving expenses for the consolidation and expansion of several of our distribution facilities.













Represents debt modification costs, extinguishment costs and interest expense related to the write-off of certain deferred financing fees related to our credit agreements.













Represents the adjustments to the tax provision values to a normalized annual effective tax rate on adjusted pretax earnings to 30.0% and 26.0% for the fourth quarters and year-to-date periods of 2024 and 2023, respectively.

























THE CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE, INC.









RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2025









(unaudited; in thousands)





















Low-End Guidance













High-End Guidance











Net Income:





$





68,000









$





72,000









Provision for income tax expense









29,000













31,000









Depreciation and amortization









74,000













76,000









Interest expense









42,000













44,000









EBITDA (1)









213,000













223,000





























Adjustments:





















Stock compensation (2)









17,500













18,500









Duplicate rent (3)









1,500













2,500









Other operating expenses (4)









500













1,000









Moving expenses (5)









500













1,000









Adjusted EBITDA (1)





$





233,000









$





246,000







































See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of the press release.













Represents non-cash stock compensation expense associated with awards of restricted shares of our common stock and stock options to our key employees and our independent directors.













Represents rent and occupancy costs expected to be incurred in connection with our facility consolidations while we are unable to use those facilities.













Represents non-cash changes in the fair value of contingent earn-out liabilities related to our acquisitions, non-cash charges related to asset disposals, asset impairments, including intangible asset impairment charges, certain third-party deal costs incurred in connection with our acquisitions or financing arrangements and certain other costs.













Represents moving expenses for the consolidation and expansion of several of our distribution facilities.









The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.