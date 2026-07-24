Chefs' Warehouse Q2 Earnings on Deck: Factors to Watch for CHEF

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. CHEF is likely to witness top-and bottom-line growth when it reports second-quarter 2026 earnings on July 29. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.1 billion, indicating an increase of 9.5% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark for earnings has remained unchanged over the past 30 days at 64 cents a share, which suggests growth of 23.1% from the figure reported in the year-ago period. CHEF has a trailing four-quarter surprise of 28.9%, on average.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise





The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. Quote

Factors Likely to Influence CHEF’s Upcoming Results

The Chefs' Warehouse's second-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from continued strength in its North American business. Management noted that sales momentum remained solid into April, indicating a healthy start to the quarter. Ongoing market-share gains, deeper customer penetration and demand across specialty and center-of-the-plate categories may have supported top-line growth.



Demand from menu-driven restaurants, hotels and other premium hospitality customers is also likely to have aided sales. On its first-quarterearnings call management cited resilient spending among higher-income consumers, strong booking trends and customer optimism heading into the summer period. Continued expansion and maturation across Florida, Texas, California, New England and other key markets may have provided an additional growth impetus.



The bottom line is expected to have benefited from operating leverage and improved utilization of prior investments. Higher volumes flowing through existing facilities, along with route consolidation, technology-driven efficiencies, procurement discipline and effective pricing execution, are likely to have supported gross profit growth and margin improvement.



However, disruptions in the Middle East and weak hotel occupancy in tourism-dependent markets may have weighed on demand during the quarter. Elevated compensation, depreciation and insurance-related expenses may also have partly offset the benefits of stronger sales and operating efficiencies.

Earnings Whispers for CHEF

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Chefs' Warehouse this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.



Chefs' Warehouse currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) and has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.



Archer-Daniels-Midland Company ADM currently has an Earnings ESP of +11.52% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The consensus estimate for ADM’s quarterly revenues is pinned at $22.4 billion, which calls for 5.7% growth from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Archer-Daniels’ upcoming quarter’s EPS is pegged at $1.27, which implies a 36.6% rise year over year. ADM delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.4%, on average.



Kimberly-Clark Corporation KMB currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.43% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kimberly-Clark’s upcoming quarterly revenues is pegged at $4.2 billion. The figure indicates a 1.7% increase from the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly earnings per share is pegged at $2.00, suggesting a 4.2% gain from the year-ago period figure. KMB delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 19.1%, on average.



Monster Beverage Corporation MNST currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.61% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The consensus estimate for Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenues is pinned at $2.4 billion, which suggests 14.5% growth from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the upcoming quarter’s EPS is pegged at 59 cents, which calls for a 13.5% jump year over year. MNST delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.6%, on average.

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The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (CHEF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.