The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. Reports 8.7% Increase in Q1 2025 Net Sales and Significant Growth in Net Income

The Chefs’ Warehouse reported Q1 2025 net sales of $950.7 million, an 8.7% increase, with net income rising significantly.

RIDGEFIELD, Conn., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHEF) (the “Company” or “Chefs’”), a premier distributor of specialty food products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada, today reported financial results for its first quarter ended March 28, 2025.







Financial highlights for the first quarter of 2025:









Net sales increased 8.7% to $950.7 million for the first quarter of 2025 from $874.5 million for the first quarter of 2024.



GAAP net income was $10.3 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025 compared to $1.9 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2024.



Adjusted net income per share



1



was $0.25 for the first quarter of 2025 compared to $0.15 for the first quarter of 2024.



Adjusted EBITDA



1



was $47.5 million for the first quarter of 2025 compared to $40.2 million for the first quarter of 2024.







“First quarter 2025 business activity displayed typical seasonal cadence as revenue trends coming out of January increased steadily into February and March. During the quarter, our business units, international and domestic, delivered strong growth in unique item placements and solid operating leverage versus the prior year first quarter”, said Christopher Pappas, Chairman and Chief Executive of the Company. “As we entered the second quarter, revenue builds during the first few weeks of April continued to display typical seasonality. I would like to thank all our Chefs’ Warehouse Teams, from sales and operations to all the supporting functions, for delivering a great start to 2025. I would also like to recognize our customer and supplier partners for their support and confidence in our people, quality and diversity of products, and our high-touch, flexible distribution platform.”







First





Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results







Net sales for the first quarter of 2025 increased 8.7% to $950.7 million from $874.5 million in the first quarter of 2024. Organic case count increased approximately 5.7% in the Company’s specialty category for the first quarter of 2025 with unique customers and placements increases at 4.5% and 7.7% respectively, compared to the first quarter of 2024. Organic pounds sold in the Company’s center-of-the-plate category decreased approximately 1.3% for the first quarter of 2025 compared to the prior year quarter.





Gross profit increased 7.9% to $226.0 million for the first quarter of 2025 from $209.4 million for the first quarter of 2024. The increase in gross profit dollars was primarily as a result of increased sales and price inflation. Gross profit margins decreased approximately 18 basis points to 23.8%. Gross profit margins increased 6 basis points in the Company’s specialty category and decreased 83 basis points in the center-of-the-plate category.





Selling, general and administrative expenses increased by approximately 6.5% to $202.8 million for the first quarter of 2025 from $190.3 million for the first quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to higher costs associated with compensation and benefits, facilities and distribution to support sales growth and higher depreciation driven by facility investments. As a percentage of net sales, selling, general and administrative expenses were 21.3% in the first quarter of 2025 compared to 21.8% in the first quarter of 2024 due to sales growth combined with certain benefits derived from our investments in our facility and distribution operations.





Other operating expenses, net was $0.5 million for the first quarter of 2025 compared to $3.1 million for the first quarter of 2024 primarily due to lower charges associated with employee severance during the first quarter of 2025 compared to the prior year quarter.





Operating income for the first quarter of 2025 was $22.7 million compared to $16.0 million for the first quarter of 2024. The increase in operating income was driven primarily by higher gross profit, partially offset by higher selling, general and administrative expenses, as discussed above. As a percentage of net sales, operating income was 2.4% in the first quarter of 2025 as compared to 1.7% in the first quarter of 2024.





The Company’s effective tax rate was 17.6% and 30.0% for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 and 2024, respectively. The effective tax rate for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 includes a tax benefit from the vesting of stock awards during the period.





Net income for the first quarter of 2025 was $10.3 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, compared to $1.9 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024.





Adjusted EBITDA



1



was $47.5 million for the first quarter of 2025 compared to $40.2 million for the first quarter of 2024. For the first quarter of 2025, adjusted net income



1



was $10.2 million, or $0.25 per diluted share compared to adjusted net income of $5.9 million, or $0.15 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2024.







2025 Guidance







We are providing fiscal 2025 full year financial guidance as follows:







Net sales in the range of $3.96 billion to $4.04 billion,



Gross profit to be between $954 million and $976 million and



Adjusted EBITDA to be between $234 million and $246 million.









First





Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call







The Company will host a conference call to discuss first quarter 2025 financial results today at 8:30 a.m. EDT. Hosting the call will be Chris Pappas, chairman and chief executive officer, and Jim Leddy, chief financial officer. The conference call will be webcast live from the Company’s investor relations website at



http://investors.chefswarehouse.com



. An online archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website.







Non-GAAP Financial Measures







We present EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share, as well as forecasted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA ranges, which are not measurements determined in accordance with the U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), because we believe these measures provide additional metrics to evaluate our operations and our forecasted results and which we believe, when considered with both our GAAP results and the reconciliation to net income and net income available to common shareholders, provide a more complete understanding of our business than could be obtained absent this disclosure. We use EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share together with financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, such as revenue and cash flows from operations, to assess our historical and prospective operating performance and to enhance our understanding of our core operating performance. The use of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share as performance measures permits a comparative assessment of our operating performance relative to our GAAP performance while isolating the effects of some items that vary from period to period without any correlation to core operating performance or that vary widely among similar companies.





Other companies may calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently, and therefore our measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should only be used as supplemental measures of our operating performance.





Please see the schedules accompanying this earnings release for a reconciliation of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share to these measures’ most directly comparable GAAP measure.







Forward-Looking Statements







Statements in this press release regarding the Company’s business that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” that involve risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and management estimates; actual results may differ materially. The risks and uncertainties which could impact these statements include, but are not limited to the following: our success depends to a significant extent upon general economic conditions, including disposable income levels and changes in consumer discretionary spending; the relatively low margins of our business, which are sensitive to inflationary and deflationary pressures and intense competition; changes in our credit profile and any effect they may have on our relationships with suppliers; the effects of rising costs for and/or decreases in supply of commodities, ingredients, packaging, other raw materials, distribution and labor; price reductions by our manufacturers of products that we sell which could cause the value of our inventory to decline or our customers to demand lower sales prices; fuel cost volatility and its impact on distribution, packaging and energy costs; our continued ability to promote our brand successfully, to anticipate and respond to new customer demands, and to develop new products and markets to compete effectively; our ability and the ability of our supply chain partners to continue to operate distribution centers and other work locations without material disruption, and to procure ingredients, packaging and other raw materials when needed despite disruptions in the supply chain or labor shortages; risks associated with the expansion of our business; our possible inability to identify new acquisitions or to integrate recent or future acquisitions, or our failure to realize anticipated revenue enhancements, cost savings or other synergies from recent or future acquisitions; other factors that affect the food industry generally, including: recalls if products become adulterated or misbranded, liability if product consumption causes injury, ingredient disclosure and labeling laws and regulations and the possibility that customers could lose confidence in the safety and quality of certain food products; new information or attitudes regarding diet and health or adverse opinions about the health effects of the products we distribute; dependence on independent certifications for products; changes in disposable income levels and consumer purchasing habits; competitors’ pricing practices and promotional spending levels; fluctuations in the level of our customers’ inventories and credit and other related business risks; and the risks associated with third-party suppliers, including the risk that any failure by one or more of our third-party suppliers to comply with food safety or other laws and regulations may disrupt our supply of raw materials or certain products or injure our reputation; our ability to recruit and retain senior management and a highly skilled and diverse workforce; unanticipated expenses, including, without limitation, litigation or legal settlement expenses, adverse judgments, or impairment charges; the cost and adequacy of our insurance policies; the impact and effects of public health crises, pandemics and epidemics and the adverse impact thereof on our business, financial condition, and results of operations; economic and other developments, or events, including adverse weather conditions, in the culinary markets in which we operate; information technology system failures, cybersecurity incidents, or other disruptions to our use of technology and networks; our ability to realize the benefits we anticipate from investments in information technology; our ability to protect our intellectual property; significant governmental regulation and any potential failure to comply with such regulations; changing rules, public disclosure regulations and stakeholder expectations on ESG-related matters; federal, state, provincial and local tax rules in the United States and the foreign countries in which we operate, including tax reform and legislation; climate change, or the legal, regulatory or market measures being implemented to address climate change; the concentration of ownership among our existing executive officers, directors and their affiliates which may prevent new investors from influencing significant corporate decisions; risks relating to our substantial indebtedness; our ability to raise additional capital and/or obtain debt or other financing, on commercially reasonable terms or at all; our ability to meet future cash requirements, including the ability to access financial markets effectively and maintain sufficient liquidity; the effects of currency movements in the jurisdictions in which we operate as compared to the U.S. dollar; and the effects of international trade disputes, tariffs, quotas and other import or export restrictions on our international procurement, sales and operations. Any forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and, as such, speak only as of the date made. A more detailed description of these and other risk factors is contained in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 25, 2025 and other reports filed by the Company with the SEC since that date. The Company is not undertaking to update any information until required by applicable laws. Any projections of future results of operations are based on a number of assumptions, many of which are outside the Company’s control and should not be construed in any manner as a guarantee that such results will in fact occur. These projections are subject to change and could differ materially from final reported results. The Company may from time to time update these publicly announced projections, but it is not obligated to do so.







About The Chefs’ Warehouse







The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (http://www.chefswarehouse.com) is a premier distributor of specialty food products in the United States, the Middle East and Canada focused on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and/or operate some of the nation’s leading menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolateries, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. carries and distributes more than 88,000 products to more than 50,000 customer locations throughout the United States, the Middle East and Canada.







Contact:







Investor Relations





Jim Leddy, CFO, (718) 684-8415







1



EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share are non-GAAP measures. Please see the schedules accompanying this earnings release for a reconciliation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share to these measures’ most directly comparable GAAP measure.











THE CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE, INC.













CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS













(unaudited; in thousands except share amounts and per share data)

























Thirteen Weeks Ended

















March 28, 2025













March 29, 2024











Net sales





$





950,748









$





874,488









Cost of sales









724,753













665,052









Gross profit









225,995













209,436





























Selling, general and administrative expenses









202,763













190,321









Other operating expenses, net









497













3,112









Operating income









22,735













16,003





























Interest expense









10,253













13,244









Income before income taxes









12,482













2,759





























Provision for income tax expense









2,194













828





























Net income





$





10,288









$





1,931

















































Net income per share:





















Basic





$





0.27









$





0.05









Diluted





$





0.25









$





0.05





























Numerator:





















Net income





$





10,288









$





1,931









Add effect of dilutive securities:





















Interest on convertible notes, net of tax









1,212













—









Net income available to common shareholders





$





11,500









$





1,931









Denominator:





















Weighted average basic common shares outstanding









38,695,791













37,820,725









Dilutive effect of unvested common shares, stock options and warrants









900,680













806,160









Dilutive effect of convertible notes









6,494,970













—









Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding









46,091,441













38,626,885























THE CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE, INC.













CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS













AS OF MARCH 28, 2025 AND DECEMBER 27, 2024













(unaudited; in thousands)

























March 28, 2025













December 27, 2024











Cash and cash equivalents





$





116,530













$





114,655













Accounts receivable, net









335,846

















366,311













Inventories









316,849

















316,014













Prepaid expenses and other current assets









65,791

















71,063













Total current assets









835,016

















868,043

































Property and equipment, net









294,255

















275,781













Operating lease right-of-use assets









192,357

















191,423













Goodwill









356,343

















356,298













Intangible assets, net









154,302

















160,383













Other assets









6,303

















6,763













Total assets





$





1,838,576













$





1,858,691

































Accounts payable





$





249,545













$





266,775













Accrued liabilities









73,897

















68,538













Short-term operating lease liabilities









21,898

















21,965













Accrued compensation









41,651

















50,078













Current portion of long-term debt









20,269

















18,040













Total current liabilities









407,260

















425,396

































Long-term debt, net of current portion









681,078

















688,744













Operating lease liabilities









188,647

















187,079













Deferred taxes, net









16,066

















15,891













Other liabilities









3,885

















3,935













Total liabilities









1,296,936

















1,321,045

































Common stock









406

















402













Additional paid in capital









392,636

















399,111













Accumulated other comprehensive loss









(3,630





)













(3,807





)









Retained earnings









152,228

















141,940













Stockholders’ equity









541,640

















537,646

































Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity





$





1,838,576













$





1,858,691



























THE CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE, INC.













CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS













(unaudited; in thousands)

























Thirteen Weeks Ended

















March 28, 2025













March 29, 2024













Cash flows from operating activities:























Net income





$





10,288













$





1,931

































Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





















Depreciation and amortization









12,244

















9,234













Amortization of intangible assets









6,094

















6,171













Provision for allowance for credit losses









2,702

















4,361













Deferred income tax provision









205

















334













Loss on debt extinguishment









—

















289













Stock compensation









4,763

















4,199













Change in fair value of contingent earn-out liabilities









—

















(613





)









Non-cash interest and other operating activities









1,316

















1,578













Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:





















Accounts receivable









27,826

















16,411













Inventories









(774





)













13,148













Prepaid expenses and other current assets









4,115

















(454





)









Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and accrued compensation









(19,591





)













(22,914





)









Other assets and liabilities









378

















(2,775





)











Net cash provided by operating activities











49,566

















30,900



































Cash flows from investing activities:























Capital expenditures









(12,344





)













(17,066





)









Cash paid for acquisitions









—

















(315





)











Net cash used in investing activities











(12,344





)













(17,381





)































Cash flows from financing activities:























Payment of debt and other financing obligations









(750





)













(6,750





)









Payment of finance leases









(3,253





)













(1,125





)









Common stock repurchases









—

















(5,004





)









Surrender of shares to pay withholding taxes









(11,409





)













(7,073





)









Cash paid for contingent earn-out liabilities









—

















(1,300





)









Payments under asset-based loan facility









(20,000





)













—















Net cash used in financing activities











(35,412





)













(21,252





)





























Effect of foreign currency translation on cash and cash equivalents









65

















121



































Net change in cash and cash equivalents











1,875

















(7,612





)









Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period









114,655

















49,878















Cash and cash equivalents at end of period







$





116,530













$





42,266



























THE CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE, INC.













RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA













(unaudited; in thousands)

























Thirteen Weeks Ended

















March 28, 2025













March 29, 2024











Net income





$





10,288









$





1,931









Interest expense









10,253













13,244









Depreciation and amortization









12,244













9,234









Amortization of intangible assets









6,094













6,171









Provision for income tax expense









2,194













828









EBITDA (1)









41,073













31,408





























Adjustments:





















Stock compensation (2)









4,763













4,199









Other operating expenses, net (3)









497













3,112









Duplicate rent (4)









953













1,362









Moving expenses (5)









197













79





























Adjusted EBITDA (1)





$





47,483









$





40,160



















See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of the press release.





Represents non-cash stock compensation expense associated with awards of restricted shares of our common stock and stock options to our key employees and our independent directors.





Represents non-cash changes in the fair value of contingent earn-out liabilities related to our acquisitions, non-cash charges related to asset disposals, asset impairments, including intangible asset impairment charges, certain third-party deal costs incurred in connection with our acquisitions or financing arrangements and certain other costs.





Represents rent and occupancy costs expected to be incurred in connection with our facility consolidations while we are unable to use those facilities.





Represents moving expenses for the consolidation and expansion of several of our distribution facilities.





















THE CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE, INC.













RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND













ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER SHARE













(unaudited; in thousands except share amounts and per share data)

























Thirteen Weeks Ended

















March 28, 2025













March 29, 2024











Net income





$





10,288













$





1,931













Adjustments to reconcile net income to adjusted net income (1):





















Other operating expenses, net (2)









497

















3,112













Duplicate rent (3)









953

















1,362













Moving expenses (4)









197

















79













Debt modification and extinguishment expenses (5)









—

















1,064













Tax effect of adjustments (6)









(1,762





)













(1,685





)





























Total adjustments









(115





)













3,932

































Adjusted net income (1)





$





10,173













$





5,863

































Diluted adjusted net income per common share (1)





$





0.25













$





0.15

































Numerator:





















Adjusted net income (1)





$





10,173













$





5,863













Add effect of dilutive securities:





















Interest on convertible notes, net of tax









1,212

















128













Adjusted net income available to common shareholders





$





11,385













$





5,991













Denominator:





















Weighted average basic common shares outstanding









38,695,791

















37,820,725













Dilutive effect of unvested common shares, stock options and warrants









900,680

















806,160













Dilutive effect of convertible notes









6,494,970

















897,847













Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding









46,091,441

















39,524,732























See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of the press release.





Represents non-cash changes in the fair value of contingent earn-out liabilities related to our acquisitions, non-cash charges related to asset disposals, asset impairments, including intangible asset impairment charges, certain third-party deal costs incurred in connection with our acquisitions or financing arrangements and certain other costs.









Represents rent and occupancy costs expected to be incurred in connection with our facility consolidations while we are unable to use those facilities.









Represents moving expenses for the consolidation and expansion of several of our distribution facilities.









Represents debt modification costs, extinguishment costs and interest expense related to the write-off of certain deferred financing fees related to our credit agreements.









Represents the adjustments to the tax provision values to a normalized annual effective tax rate on adjusted pretax earnings to 28.0% and 30.0% for the first quarters of 2025 and 2024, respectively.





















THE CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE, INC.













RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2025













(unaudited; in thousands)

























Low-End Guidance













High-End Guidance











Net income:





$





71,500









$





75,500









Provision for income tax expense









26,000













27,500









Depreciation and amortization









74,000













76,000









Interest expense









42,000













44,000









EBITDA (1)









213,500













223,000





























Adjustments:





















Stock compensation (2)









17,500













18,500









Duplicate rent (3)









2,000













2,500









Other operating expenses (4)









1,000













2,000









Adjusted EBITDA (1)





$





234,000









$





246,000



















See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of the press release.









Represents non-cash stock compensation expense associated with awards of restricted shares of our common stock and stock options to our key employees and our independent directors.









Represents rent and occupancy costs expected to be incurred in connection with our facility consolidations while we are unable to use those facilities.









Represents non-cash changes in the fair value of contingent earn-out liabilities related to our acquisitions, non-cash charges related to asset disposals, asset impairments, including intangible asset impairment charges, certain third-party deal costs incurred in connection with our acquisitions or financing arrangements and certain other costs.









