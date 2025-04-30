The Chefs' Warehouse Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - The Chefs' Warehouse Inc. (CHEF) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $10.28 million, or $0.25 per share. This compares with $1.93 million, or $0.05 per share, last year.

Excluding items, The Chefs' Warehouse Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $10.17 million or $0.25 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.19 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.7% to $950.74 million from $874.48 million last year.

The Chefs' Warehouse Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $10.28 Mln. vs. $1.93 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.25 vs. $0.05 last year. -Revenue: $950.74 Mln vs. $874.48 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $3.96 - $4.04 Bln

