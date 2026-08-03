The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (CHEF) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Chefs' Warehouse (CHEF)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 20.6% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $115.72 in the previous session. Chefs' Warehouse has gained 85.1% since the start of the year compared to the 10.2% move for the Zacks Consumer Staples sector and the 2.3% return for the Zacks Food - Miscellaneous industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on July 29, 2026, Chefs' Warehouse reported EPS of $0.78 versus consensus estimate of $0.64.

For the current fiscal year, Chefs' Warehouse is expected to post earnings of $2.37 per share on $4.6 in revenues. This represents a 24.74% change in EPS on a 10.77% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $2.82 per share on $4.89 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 19.13% and 6.36%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

While Chefs' Warehouse has moved to its 52-week high in the recent past, investors need to be asking, what is next for the company? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Chefs' Warehouse has a Value Score of C. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and D, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 48.7X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 13.7X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 29.2X versus its peer group's average of 8.4X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this is even more important than the company's VGM Score. Fortunately, Chefs' Warehouse currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Chefs' Warehouse meets the list of requirements. Thus, it seems as though Chefs' Warehouse shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.

How Does CHEF Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of CHEF have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR). DAR has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value Score of B, a Growth Score of B, and a Momentum Score of A.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Darling Ingredients Inc. beat our consensus estimate by 66.21%, and for the current fiscal year, DAR is expected to post earnings of $5.34 per share on revenue of $6.94 billion.

Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. have gained 7.3% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 11.35X and a P/CF of 15.41X.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry may rank in the bottom 85% of all the industries we have in our universe, but there still looks like there are some nice tailwinds for CHEF and DAR, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.