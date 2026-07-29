The Chefs' Warehouse Inc. Announces Rise In Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - The Chefs' Warehouse Inc. (CHEF) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $33.77 million, or $0.76 per share. This compares with $21.24 million, or $0.49 per share, last year.

Excluding items, The Chefs' Warehouse Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $35.86 million or $0.78 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.9% to $1.169 billion from $1.035 billion last year.

The Chefs' Warehouse Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $33.77 Mln. vs. $21.24 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.76 vs. $0.49 last year. -Revenue: $1.169 Bln vs. $1.035 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $ 4.50 B To $ 4.60 B

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