The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. Announces Q2 2025 Financial Results Release and Conference Call Schedule

The Chefs’ Warehouse will announce Q2 financial results on July 30, 2025, with a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHEF) announced it will release its financial results for the second quarter ending June 27, 2025, before the stock market opens on July 30, 2025. A conference call to discuss these results will be held that same day at 8:30 a.m. ET, which will be available via live webcast on the company's investor relations website. An archived version of the webcast will also be accessible for 30 days. The Chefs’ Warehouse is a leading distributor of specialty food products across the U.S., Middle East, and Canada, serving various culinary establishments and carrying over 88,000 products for more than 50,000 customers.

Potential Positives

The announcement of the upcoming financial results and conference call provides transparency and keeps investors informed about the company's performance.

The scheduled conference call offers an opportunity for stakeholders to engage directly with company executives and gain insights into the company's status and outlook.

The broad distribution network, mentioned in the press release, underscores the company's significant market presence and capacity to serve a diverse range of clients across multiple regions.

The commitment to hosting a live webcast and providing an archive of the call highlights the company's focus on accessibility and communication with its investors.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When will The Chefs’ Warehouse release its Q2 financial results?

The Chefs’ Warehouse plans to release its Q2 financial results on July 30, 2025, before the market opens.

What time is the conference call for the Q2 results?

The conference call to review the Q2 results will be held at 8:30 a.m. ET on July 30, 2025.

How can I access the Q2 results conference call?

The conference call will be webcast live on the Company's investor relations website.

Will there be a replay of the conference call?

An online archive of the webcast will be available for 30 days on the investor relations website.

What does The Chefs’ Warehouse specialize in?

The Chefs’ Warehouse specializes in distributing specialty food products to chefs and restaurants across multiple regions.

$CHEF Insider Trading Activity

$CHEF insiders have traded $CHEF stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CHEF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN PAPPAS (Vice Chairman and COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $5,419,177 .

. ALEXANDROS ALDOUS (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $1,821,266 .

. JOSEPH M. CUGINE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $1,244,945 .

. TIM MCCAULEY (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 17,500 shares for an estimated $1,138,675 .

. JAMES LEDDY (Chief Financial Officer) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $248,000

$CHEF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 116 institutional investors add shares of $CHEF stock to their portfolio, and 95 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CHEF Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CHEF in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/01/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 03/17/2025

Lake Street issued a "Buy" rating on 02/13/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/13/2025

$CHEF Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CHEF recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $CHEF in the last 6 months, with a median target of $68.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Mark Carden from UBS set a target price of $68.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Todd Brooks from Benchmark set a target price of $68.0 on 03/17/2025

on 03/17/2025 Ben Klieve from Lake Street set a target price of $68.0 on 02/13/2025

on 02/13/2025 Kelly Bania from BMO Capital set a target price of $73.0 on 02/13/2025

Full Release



RIDGEFIELD, Conn., July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHEF) today announced that the Company intends to release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 27, 2025 before the opening of the stock market on Wednesday, July 30, 2025 and host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, July 30, 2025 to review those results.





The conference call will be webcast live from the Company’s investor relations website at



http://investors.chefswarehouse.com/



. An online archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website for 30 days.







About The Chefs’ Warehouse







The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (http://www.chefswarehouse.com) is a premier distributor of specialty food products in the United States, the Middle East and Canada focused on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and/or operate some of the nation’s leading menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolateries, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. carries and distributes more than 88,000 products to more than 50,000 customer locations throughout the United States, the Middle East and Canada.







Contact:







Investor Relations





Jim Leddy, CFO, (718) 684-8415



