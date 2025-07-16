The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. Announces Q2 2025 Financial Results Release and Conference Call Schedule

The Chefs’ Warehouse will announce Q2 financial results on July 30, 2025, with a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET.
Quiver AI Summary
The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHEF) announced it will release its financial results for the second quarter ending June 27, 2025, before the stock market opens on July 30, 2025. A conference call to discuss these results will be held that same day at 8:30 a.m. ET, which will be available via live webcast on the company's investor relations website. An archived version of the webcast will also be accessible for 30 days. The Chefs’ Warehouse is a leading distributor of specialty food products across the U.S., Middle East, and Canada, serving various culinary establishments and carrying over 88,000 products for more than 50,000 customers.
Potential Positives
- The announcement of the upcoming financial results and conference call provides transparency and keeps investors informed about the company's performance.
- The scheduled conference call offers an opportunity for stakeholders to engage directly with company executives and gain insights into the company's status and outlook.
- The broad distribution network, mentioned in the press release, underscores the company's significant market presence and capacity to serve a diverse range of clients across multiple regions.
- The commitment to hosting a live webcast and providing an archive of the call highlights the company's focus on accessibility and communication with its investors.
Potential Negatives
- None
FAQ
When will The Chefs’ Warehouse release its Q2 financial results?
The Chefs’ Warehouse plans to release its Q2 financial results on July 30, 2025, before the market opens.
What time is the conference call for the Q2 results?
The conference call to review the Q2 results will be held at 8:30 a.m. ET on July 30, 2025.
How can I access the Q2 results conference call?
The conference call will be webcast live on the Company's investor relations website.
Will there be a replay of the conference call?
An online archive of the webcast will be available for 30 days on the investor relations website.
What does The Chefs’ Warehouse specialize in?
The Chefs’ Warehouse specializes in distributing specialty food products to chefs and restaurants across multiple regions.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
$CHEF Insider Trading Activity
$CHEF insiders have traded $CHEF stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CHEF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOHN PAPPAS (Vice Chairman and COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $5,419,177.
- ALEXANDROS ALDOUS (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $1,821,266.
- JOSEPH M. CUGINE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $1,244,945.
- TIM MCCAULEY (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 17,500 shares for an estimated $1,138,675.
- JAMES LEDDY (Chief Financial Officer) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $248,000
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$CHEF Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 116 institutional investors add shares of $CHEF stock to their portfolio, and 95 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 1,649,811 shares (+389.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $89,848,707
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. removed 931,790 shares (-46.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $50,745,283
- GREENHOUSE FUNDS LLLP removed 854,311 shares (-34.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $46,525,777
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ added 787,103 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $42,865,629
- SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P. added 380,356 shares (+524.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,714,187
- CERCANO MANAGEMENT LLC removed 374,708 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,406,597
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 374,042 shares (-21.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,370,327
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$CHEF Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CHEF in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/01/2025
- Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 03/17/2025
- Lake Street issued a "Buy" rating on 02/13/2025
- BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/13/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CHEF, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CHEF forecast page.
$CHEF Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CHEF recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $CHEF in the last 6 months, with a median target of $68.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Mark Carden from UBS set a target price of $68.0 on 05/01/2025
- Todd Brooks from Benchmark set a target price of $68.0 on 03/17/2025
- Ben Klieve from Lake Street set a target price of $68.0 on 02/13/2025
- Kelly Bania from BMO Capital set a target price of $73.0 on 02/13/2025
Full Release
RIDGEFIELD, Conn., July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHEF) today announced that the Company intends to release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 27, 2025 before the opening of the stock market on Wednesday, July 30, 2025 and host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, July 30, 2025 to review those results.
The conference call will be webcast live from the Company’s investor relations website at
http://investors.chefswarehouse.com/
. An online archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website for 30 days.
About The Chefs’ Warehouse
The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (http://www.chefswarehouse.com) is a premier distributor of specialty food products in the United States, the Middle East and Canada focused on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and/or operate some of the nation’s leading menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolateries, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. carries and distributes more than 88,000 products to more than 50,000 customer locations throughout the United States, the Middle East and Canada.
Contact:
Investor Relations
Jim Leddy, CFO, (718) 684-8415
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.