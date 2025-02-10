News & Insights

CHEFS' WAREHOUSE Earnings Preview: Recent $CHEF Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

February 10, 2025 — 04:06 pm EST

CHEFS' WAREHOUSE ($CHEF) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,023,297,027 and earnings of $0.52 per share.

CHEFS' WAREHOUSE Insider Trading Activity

CHEFS' WAREHOUSE insiders have traded $CHEF stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CHEF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • CHRISTOPHER PAPPAS (President and CEO) sold 200,000 shares for an estimated $9,770,000
  • ALEXANDROS ALDOUS (General Counsel) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $225,000
  • JAMES LEDDY (Chief Financial Officer) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $195,400

CHEFS' WAREHOUSE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 88 institutional investors add shares of CHEFS' WAREHOUSE stock to their portfolio, and 90 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

