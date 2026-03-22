Chef's Warehouse Chief Accounting Officer Sells Nearly $35000 Worth of Shares to Cover Taxes

Key Points

Chef's Warehouse Chief Accounting Officer sold 551 direct shares for ~$34,450 on March 4, 2026.

Nearly a month ago, the executive sold 7,500 shares for approximately $525,000 on Feb. 18, at an average price of $70 per share.

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Tim McCauley, Chief Accounting Officer of The Chefs' Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF), reported the sale of 551 shares of common stock for a total consideration of approximately $34,450 on March 4, 2026, as detailed in a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 551 Transaction value ~$34,450 Post-transaction shares (direct) 48,943 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$3.06 million

Transaction and post-transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($62.52), which was the same price as the closing price of the day of the transaction.

Key questions

What is the context of this transaction?

The transaction involved withholding shares to cover taxes on previously restricted common stock units that vested into shares.

The transaction involved withholding shares to cover taxes on previously restricted common stock units that vested into shares. Were any indirect or derivative holdings involved in this filing?

No indirect or derivative securities were reported; the transaction involved only directly held common stock.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $4.15 billion Net income (TTM) $72.36 million Employees 5,029 1-year price change (as of 3/21) 10.91%

Company snapshot

The Chefs' Warehouse is a leading specialty food distributor offering a portfolio of approximately 50,000 products. This includes artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, oils, vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry items, as well as center-of-the-plate proteins and staple ingredients. The company has an extensive distribution network and deep relationships within the culinary sector, serving menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, hotels, country clubs, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, cruise lines, casinos, and specialty food retailers across the United States and Canada.

What this transaction means for investors

McCauley’s portfolio of insider shares has been active in recent months, with transactions, but most weren’t discretionary; rather, shares were withheld or predetermined for future sale. On Feb. 18, 2026, the Chief Accounting Officer sold 7,500 shares that were worth approximately $525,000, at an average share price of $70. However, the sale was part of a 10b5-1 plan that allows insiders to schedule the purchase or sale of shares in advance.

The Chef’s Warehouse operates in a somewhat niche market, but as a luxury market, it’s not a bad niche to be in. With strong financials, as evidenced by its latest Q4 FY 2024 earnings report, the company looks primed for another strong year operationally, especially with the acquisition of Italco Food Products, another food distributor, in October 2025.

What might concern investors at the moment is the stock’s volatility. The stock currently has a beta of 1.28, meaning that it’s more volatile than the S&P 500, which offers high risk-high reward for investors, but in the current moment, that volatility has moved downward. In March 2026 alone, share prices have fallen 16.50% (as of March 21), essentially wiping out all the gains it had this year. CHEF is a top food distribution stock, but investors may want to proceed with caution given its current volatility.

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Adé Hennis has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.