Is The Chef's Warehouse (CHEF) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Chefs' Warehouse (CHEF) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.

Chefs' Warehouse is a member of the Consumer Staples sector. This group includes 184 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Chefs' Warehouse is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CHEF's full-year earnings has moved 4.8% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that CHEF has returned about 42% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have gained an average of 10.7%. This means that Chefs' Warehouse is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Carriage Services (CSV) is another Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 31.2%.

The consensus estimate for Carriage Services' current year EPS has increased 3.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Chefs' Warehouse belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 45 individual stocks and currently sits at #138 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 4.5% this year, meaning that CHEF is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Carriage Services falls under the Funeral Services industry. Currently, this industry has 3 stocks and is ranked #193. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +9.8%.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to Chefs' Warehouse and Carriage Services as they could maintain their solid performance.

Zacks Investment Research

