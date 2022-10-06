Chefs' Warehouse (CHEF) Stock Moves -0.58%: What You Should Know

Chefs' Warehouse (CHEF) closed at $30.64 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.58% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.27%.

Heading into today, shares of the distributor of specialty food products had lost 8.38% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 4.75% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.51% in that time.

Chefs' Warehouse will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Chefs' Warehouse is projected to report earnings of $0.26 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 116.67%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $593.44 million, up 22.53% from the year-ago period.

CHEF's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.36 per share and revenue of $2.46 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +2820% and +40.73%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Chefs' Warehouse. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Chefs' Warehouse is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Chefs' Warehouse currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.75. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.65.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 181, which puts it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



