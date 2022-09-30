Chefs' Warehouse (CHEF) Stock Moves -0.38%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Chefs' Warehouse (CHEF) closed at $28.97, marking a -0.38% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.51% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.71%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the distributor of specialty food products had lost 11.42% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 8.44% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.52% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Chefs' Warehouse as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Chefs' Warehouse is projected to report earnings of $0.26 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 116.67%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $593.44 million, up 22.53% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.36 per share and revenue of $2.46 billion, which would represent changes of +2820% and +40.73%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Chefs' Warehouse. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Chefs' Warehouse is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Chefs' Warehouse is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.46. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.61.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



Zacks Investment Research

