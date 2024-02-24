Chefs' Warehouse (CHEF) Price Target Increased by 9.94% to 45.14

The average one-year price target for Chefs' Warehouse (NasdaqGS:CHEF) has been revised to 45.14 / share. This is an increase of 9.94% from the prior estimate of 41.06 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 29.29 to a high of 52.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.62% from the latest reported closing price of 36.51 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 426 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chefs' Warehouse. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHEF is 0.14%, a decrease of 11.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.97% to 45,139K shares. The put/call ratio of CHEF is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 2,788K shares representing 7.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,397K shares, representing an increase of 14.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHEF by 46.20% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,384K shares representing 6.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,468K shares, representing a decrease of 3.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHEF by 40.64% over the last quarter.

Greenhouse Funds LLLP holds 2,355K shares representing 5.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,640K shares, representing a decrease of 12.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHEF by 10.47% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,705K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,401K shares, representing an increase of 17.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHEF by 47.32% over the last quarter.

QUASX - AB Small Cap Growth Portfolio holds 1,343K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,380K shares, representing a decrease of 2.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHEF by 36.02% over the last quarter.

Chefs` Warehouse Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. is a premier distributor of specialty food products in the United States and Canada focused on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and/or operate some of the nation's leading menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores. The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. carries and distributes more than 50,000 products to more than 34,000 customer locations throughout the United States and Canada.

