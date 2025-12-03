Is The Chef's Warehouse (CHEF) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Chefs' Warehouse (CHEF) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Chefs' Warehouse is a member of the Consumer Staples sector. This group includes 185 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #16. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Chefs' Warehouse is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CHEF's full-year earnings has moved 8.6% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that CHEF has returned about 21.7% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of -0.5% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Chefs' Warehouse is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is JAPAN TOB (JAPAY). The stock is up 47.9% year-to-date.

In JAPAN TOB's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 14.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Chefs' Warehouse is a member of the Food - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 43 individual companies and currently sits at #195 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 14.5% this year, meaning that CHEF is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, JAPAN TOB belongs to the Tobacco industry. This 8-stock industry is currently ranked #47. The industry has moved +32.7% year to date.

Investors interested in the Consumer Staples sector may want to keep a close eye on Chefs' Warehouse and JAPAN TOB as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

